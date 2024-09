New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Sunday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 63,175 units in August.

The company sold a total of 71,435 units in August 2023, the automaker said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw an 8 per cent dip to 49,525 units last month from 53,830 units in the year-ago period.

Exports declined 22 per cent last month to 13,650 units, as compared to 17,605 units in the year-ago period.