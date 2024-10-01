IPO-bound Hyundai Motor India sales dip 10% in Sep, 64,201 units sold

New Delhi: IPO-bound Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales to 64,201 units in September.

The company sold a total of 71,641 units in September 2023, the automaker said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a 6 per cent dip to 51,101 units last month from 54,241 units in the year-ago period.

Exports declined 25 per cent in September to 13,100 units compared to 17,400 units in the year-ago period.

Hyundai COO Tarun Garg said SUVs now account for 70 per cent of the company's overall sales.

"With the festive season kicking in, we have introduced many new models and variants to meet customers aspirations, and our dealer touch-points are fully geared up to delight customers with deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars in this auspicious period," he added.