Hyundai sales dip 3 pc in July at 64,513 units

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said its wholesales dipped 3 per cent year-on-year to 64,513 units in July.

The automaker had sold a total of 66,701 units in July 2023, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a dip of 3 per cent to 49,013 units last month from 50,701 units in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

Exports also witnessed a decline of 3 per cent year-on-year to 15,500 units in July. PTI MSS TRB