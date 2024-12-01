Hyundai sales dip 7 pc in November

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Sunday said its total sales declined 7 per cent year-on-year to 61,252 units in November.

The automaker had dispatched 65,801 units to its dealers in November last year, the automaker said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 2 per cent year on year to 48,246 units last month as against 49,451 units in the year-ago period. Exports declined 20 per cent year on year to 13,006 units last month.

The company's push towards fortifying SUV supremacy continued in November with SUVs contributing 68.8 per cent of total domestic sales, Hyundai Motor India Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said. PTI MSS MR