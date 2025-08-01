Hyundai sales dip 7 pc YoY in July

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Friday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales at 60,073 units in July.

The company sold a total of 64,563 units in July 2024, the Korean automaker said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw an over 10 per cent dip to 43,973 units last month from 49,013 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports increased to 16,100 units last month as compared to 15,550 units in the year-ago period.

"While the overall auto industry has seen some softness in recent months, we remain optimistic with the onset of the festive season and are fully geared up with robust supply and exciting product offerings," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg stated. PTI MSS HVA