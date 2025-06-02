Hyundai sales dip 8% in May at 58,701 units

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Monday said its total sales declined 8 per cent year-on-year to 58,701 units in May.

The company's total sales stood at 63,551 units in May last year, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The automaker said its dispatches to dealers in the domestic market declined 11 per cent to 43,861 units in May as compared with 49,151 units in the year-ago period.

Exports stood at 14,840 units last month as against 14,400 units in May 2024.

"May is a month of our routine week-long biannual maintenance shutdown at our Chennai manufacturing facility which affects availability of few critical models," Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said in a statement.

The automaker continues to witness consistent growth in exports volume, he added .

"Going forward, we remain hopeful of a steady increase in demand for both domestic as well as international shipments with reduced uncertainty on the geo-political front and improved macro-economic situation," Garg said.