Hyundai sales rise 3% to 65,801 units in November

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its total sales increased by 3 per cent year on year to 65,801 units in November.

Advertisment

The automaker had sold 64,003 units to dealers in November 2022.

The company's domestic wholesales rose to 49,451 units, up 3 per cent from 48,002 units in the year-ago period, Hyundai motor India said in a statement.

Exports rose to 16,350 units last month from 16,001 units in November 2022.

"With encouraging customer response leading to higher retail sales during the festival season, our dealer network stock is at a very optimum level of 3 weeks. As the Hyundai family, we are well-prepared to end a very successful CY23 on a high and welcome CY24 on a positive note," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg stated.

The company's SUV line-up continues to exhibit robust momentum, contributing over 60 per cent to overall sales, he added.