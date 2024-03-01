Advertisment
Hyundai sales rise 4.5% at 60,501 units in February

Hyundai Motor India Tamil Nadu manufacturing

Representative image

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has reported a 4.5 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 60,501 units in February.

The company sold a total of 57,851 units in February 2023, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw an increase of 7 per cent to 50,201 units last month from 47,001 units in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

Exports, however, declined by 5 per cent to 10,300 units last month as against 10,850 units in February 2023, it added.

