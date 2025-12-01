Hyundai sales rise 9 pc to 66,840 units in November

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Monday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 66,840 units in November.

The company dispatched 61,252 units to its dealers in the same months last year.

In the domestic market, the automaker sold 50,340 units, as compared with 48,246 units in November 2024, registering a growth of 4 per cent.

Exports stood at 16,500 units, as against 13,006 units in the same period last year.

"Supported by GST 2.0 reforms, we continue to carry forward sales momentum with a year-on-year growth in our monthly domestic sales in November 2025," Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement.

Further, the company's commitment to bolstering India's role as a global manufacturing hub is further solidified with 26.9 per cent year-on-year growth in monthly exports, he added. PTI MSS HVA