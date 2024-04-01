Hyundai sales up 7 pc in March; reports highest-ever sales at 7,77,876 units in FY '24

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Monday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 65,601 units in March.

Advertisment

The company sold a total of 61,500 units in March 2023, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw an increase of 5 per cent to 53,001 units last month, from 50,600 units in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

Exports grew 16 per cent in March to 12,600, as compared to 10,900 units in the year-ago period.

Advertisment

For 2023-24 fiscal, the company recorded its best-ever sales at 7,77,876 units, an increase of 8 per cent, over 7,20,565 units in the 2022-23 financial year.

In the domestic market, the auto major dispatched 6,14,721 units to its dealers, an increase of 8 per cent, as against 5,67,546 units in FY 2022-23.

Exports rose 7 per cent to 1,63,155 units, as compared to 1,53, 019 units in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said FY 23-24 sales number of 7.77 lakh units is a testimony to the great acceptance of the company's diverse product line-up.

"In the domestic market, company sales surged by 8.3 per cent in 2023-24, against the previous year. These are the highest sales reported by the automaker since inception," he added. PTI MSS DRR