Hyundai to hike prices across model range by up to Rs 25,000 from Jan 1

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday said it will increase prices of its vehicles across model range by up to Rs 25,000 from January 1, 2025.

The price increase has been necessitated owing to an increase in input costs, adverse exchange rate and increase in logistics costs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"... with the sustained increase in input cost, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment," HMIL Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said.

This price increase will be done across models and the extent of increase will be up to Rs 25000, he added.

The price increase will impact all the 2025 models.

Garg said the company has always endeavored to "absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers".

At present HMIL sells a range of vehicles priced between Rs 5.92 lakh for Grand i10 NIOS and Rs 46.05 lakh for the electric vehicle IONIQ 5.