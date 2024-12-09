Hyundai to set up 600 EV fast charging stations in next 7 yrs

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it will install around 600 public EV fast charging stations across the country in the next seven years.

The company plans to have a network of 50 fast public charging stations by the end of December 2024, the automaker said in a statement.

The ambitious initiative underscores the company's commitment to fostering sustainable mobility and is poised to play a pivotal role in India's transition to cleaner energy, it added.

Hyundai Motor India Function Head - Corporate Planning Jae Wan Ryu said the EV market in India is expected to grow robustly by 2030.

Studies conducted by HMIL have highlighted that customers are apprehensive about driving their EVs for long-distance commutes on highways due to a lack of charging infrastructure, he noted.

"Keeping this in mind, the company has taken the initiative of installing fast EV chargers on key highways, in addition to major cities," Ryu stated.

The company stated that its charging stations are designed to be accessible to all four-wheeler EVs manufactured in India, offering convenient charging solutions at attractive tariffs.

Hyundai said the company has also inked an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up 100 EV charging stations across the state by 2027.

Of these, ten stations will be operational within the calendar year 2024, it added. PTI MSS MSS SHW