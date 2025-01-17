Hyundai to set up 600 public fast charging stations to bolster EV adoption

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it plans to set up 600 public fast charging stations across India in the next seven years to bolster the adoption of electric vehicles.

The company on Friday launched Creta Electric in the country with a price starting at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

"We are building a robust EV ecosystem to encourage wider EV adoption with plans to set up 600 public fast charging stations across India in the next 7 years, out of which, over 50 stations have already been set up across key cities and national highways," Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim said here at the Auto Expo.

Additionally, the myHyundai app empowers users with access to over 10,000 EV charging points across the country, he added.

On Creta Electric, he said the company is confident that the model will set new benchmarks in the Indian EV industry, providing the much-needed push for the growth of the segment.

"The model is more than just an SUV. It packs innovative technology, uncompromising safety, unmatched comfort, and electrifying performance, while offering a sustainable driving experience," Kim said.

He noted that the automaker has followed a top-down approach regarding its EV product portfolio.

Kim added that the company provides tailored solutions for diverse Indian consumers.

"From petrol, diesel, and CNG; to electric mobility Hyundai is ready for the present and the future, with in-house capability to produce all powertrain options," he stated.