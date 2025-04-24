HZL advocates galvanisation to prevent corrosion costs, saving 5pc of India's GDP annually

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Thursday stressed the adoption of galvanisation, highlighting its role in addressing the critical issue of corrosion, which costs India nearly five per cent of its annual GDP.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a subsidiary of the Vedanta Group, is a leading zinc-lead producer in the country and a key supplier of zinc used in galvanisation processes, especially for steel structures.

Ahead of World Corrosion Awareness Day, the company launched a series of initiatives under its campaign 'ZungKeKhilaafZinc' to raise public awareness about corrosion and its widespread impact.

"The campaign underscores the awareness on corrosion, a critical issue that costs India nearly five per cent of its GDP annually, amounting to over $100 billion in preventable losses," the company said in a statement.

Corrosion, a natural yet relentless process, deteriorates metals through chemical and electrochemical reactions caused by moisture, oxygen, pollutants, and salts.

This leads to accelerated structural damage and threatens key assets such as infrastructure and vehicle bodies. Zinc galvanisation is a proven, scalable solution to prevent such losses by forming a protective barrier that extends metal life and performance.

"Corrosion poses a serious threat to our infrastructure and the nation's economy at large. At Hindustan Zinc, we believe awareness is the first step toward real change. While it's essential for manufacturers to adopt galvanization, consumers also play a vital role by asking the right questions - especially when it comes to long-term investments like homes and vehicles," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.