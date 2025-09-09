I do not compromise on principles in politics, will win from Nagpur for 4th time: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said he does not compromise on principles in politics and expressed confidence that he will win from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency for the fourth time in a row.

The remarks come against the backdrop of opposition Congress labelling "conflict of interest" allegations against Gadkari, claiming that he has been "aggressively lobbying" for ethanol production while his two sons are involved in firms that produce ethanol and "benefitted" from government policy.

The charges have been rejected by the BJP, which said the Congress has become like the Aam Aadmi Party which used to "make claims" about having documentary evidence of wrongdoings in its pocket but would have nothing in reality.

Gadkari won from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2024 for the third time in a row, defeating his nearest Congress rival by a margin of 1,37, 603 votes.

"I do not compromise on principles in politics...I have won Lok Sabha election thrice and will win fourth time also," Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said while addressing an event here.

Gadkari's foray into national politics came when he was appointed the BJP president in 2009. In 2014, he made his debut in the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur and became a minister at the Centre. Since then, he has handled several portfolios like the MSME, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Gadkari has been the longest-serving Minister for Road Transport & Highways. The road transport and highways minister said that no country can develop without, water, power and good transport facilities.

The minister said he has directed automobile companies to manufacture tractors which run on electricity and CNG. He noted that there is a need to reduce the cost of agriculture to make agriculture and allied sectors profitable.

"We need to increase agricultural productivity by the use of technology to increase the income of farmers," the minister said. PTI BKS CS MR