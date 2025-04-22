I-T department introduces 'e-Pay Tax' feature on portal

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The income tax department on Tuesday said it has introduced the 'e-Pay Tax' feature on its official online portal to make it simple for taxpayers to pay taxes.

"The 'e-Pay Tax' feature introduced by the Department is an elegant, efficient, and hassle-free method to fulfil your tax obligations," the tax department said in a statement.

Gone are the days of long queues at banks, tedious form-filling, and the looming anxiety of last-minute tax payments. Recognising the need for simpler and more accessible payment methods, and in another step towards digitally empowering the taxpayers, the Income Tax Department has introduced the 'e-Pay Tax' feature on its official online portal, it added.

"The feature also encourages a culture of timely compliance by eliminating friction in the tax payment process. It brings tax administration closer to the citizen, especially for individuals and small businesses, offering a direct digital route for them," the tax department said. PTI JD HVA