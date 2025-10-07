I-T dept conducts search operation at Go Fashion premises

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Income-Tax Department has initiated a search operation at the premises of Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns the popular women's wear brand 'Go Colors'.

"We hereby inform that the Income Tax Department have initiated a search on October 07, 2025, at the offices, warehouse and stores of the company," said Go Fashion (India) in a regulatory filing.

On details of the violations committed or alleged to have been committed, Go Fashion (India) said these "cannot be ascertained at this point of time." The company said its business operations remain "unaffected and continue" as usual.

"The financial impact quantifiable in monetary terms cannot be ascertained at this point of time," it said.

Go Fashion further said it will comply with all the legal obligations of disclosures from time to time, the filing said. The company, which was listed on exchanges on November 30, 2021, has a revenue of Rs 848.17 crore in FY25.

Last month, the Income-Tax Department conducted a survey operation at the business premises of the Marico group across various cities on charges of tax evasion. PTI KRH KRH DR DR