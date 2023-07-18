UP YouTuber earns Rs 1 crore through videos, income tax dept probes

New Delhi: The income tax department is investigating an Uttar Pradesh-based social media content creator on charges of alleged tax evasion on his income earned through hosting YouTube shows, official sources said Tuesday.

Advertisment

The income tax department found ₹ 24 lakh cash during a raid at a YouTuber's house in Uttar Pradesh. Officials said that Taslim, who is being probed, had been running a YouTube channel for years and had earned nearly ₹ 1 crore.

Taslim, who stays in UP's Bareilly, makes videos related to share market and even pays income tax on his income, claims his brother. Feroze said that his brother manages the YouTube account 'Trading Hub 3.0'.

He claimed that they have already paid ₹ 4 lakh in taxes over their total YouTube income of ₹ 1.2 crore.

Advertisment

The department came across the activities of the social media influencer based in Bareilly district of the state recently, after the state police shared with it information about his financial activities.

The I-T sleuths have recorded his statement and is looking into his transactions, bank accounts and the income tax returns (ITRs) filed by him in the past.

They said the police had searched the YouTube host as part of a separate investigation and once they shared information about his financial activities, the tax department decided to ascertain the facts.

Advertisment

The police also recovered some cash which the tax department may seize or release after investigation.

The probe is still on and no conclusions have been arrived at as of now, a senior I-T department officer told PTI.

The development comes weeks after the tax department searched about 10 YouTubers and other social media influencers in Kerala, mostly young artists and actors.

The department has launched an investigation against a number of social media influencers and content creators on platforms like YouTube and Instagram who, it found, were not reportedly showing their income and profits commensurate with their earnings, official sources had said earlier.

Social media influencers and online content creators are those who have the power to address online and affect their audiences' purchasing decisions or opinions about a product, service, brand or experience, because of the influencers'/celebrities' authority, knowledge, position, or relationship with their audience.