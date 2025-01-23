I-T dept searches Akums facilities, premises

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said the income tax department has conducted searches across its various premises and officials.

"The IT Department conducted search under the Income Tax Act, 1961 at the offices and manufacturing units of the company, its subsidiaries and the residences of the managing directors and chief financial officer from January 15-21," Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The company extended full cooperation to the officials of the IT Department during the search and responded to all clarifications and details sought by them, it added.

Till date no assessment order has been received by the company in relation to the search, it said.

"The company has not received any written communication from the IT Department till date regarding the outcome of the search," it noted. PTI MSS SHW