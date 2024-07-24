I-T returns filing: CBDT engaging closely with service providers for proper functioning of portal

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is engaging closely with service providers to ensure proper functioning of the income tax department's portal that is used for filing returns, according to a top official.

The last date for filing Income Tax (I-T) returns for the financial year 2023-24 is July 31.

At a session organised by the chartered accountants' apex body ICAI to discuss the 2024-25 Union Budget in the national capital on Wednesday, a chartered accountant flagged concerns about glitches in the I-T portal.

In response, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal said, "We are engaging closely with our service providers Infosys, IBM and Hitachi who are on the job. The volumes are high and the compliance is also good... I have been assured that the website will function properly".

He also said that around 22 lakh returns were filed on Tuesday. More than 4 crore returns have been filed so far.

In her Budget speech on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

"The purpose is to make the Act concise, lucid, easy to read and understand. This will reduce disputes and litigation, thereby providing tax certainty to the taxpayers. It will also bring down the demand embroiled in litigation. It is proposed to be completed in six months," she said.

Agrawal on Wednesday said CBDT will be working in the next six months to have a more simplified version of the I-T Act and added that inputs of chartered accountants would be really important in shaping up the next version of the I-T Act. PTI RAM SHW