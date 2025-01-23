I want to take Indian culture to Hollywood; we need films on climate change: Bhumi Pednekar

Davos, Jan 23 (PTI) Having done films on key social issues like LGBTQI, open defecation and gender equality, actor Bhumi Pednekar now wants to do a film on the most pressing issue before the world - climate change.

She also wants to work in Hollywood to take the Indian culture to the global stage.

Here to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting as one of its Young Global Leaders, Pednekar also said that artificial intelligence has potential to democratise films in a big way and make it a lot more equal world if it is used responsibly because AI is yet not corrupt or regressive.

In a free-wheeling interview with PTI here, Pednekar was all praise for the hard work a journalist has to do which she realised while researching for her role of a reporter in 'Bhakshak'.

On which Bhumi is her own favourite amongst the actor Bhumi, climate activist Bhumi or Young Global Leader Bhumi, she said, "I like that Bhumi who leaves an impact on society, whether that is through films or through social work, but the impact should be positive." She has been declared as a Young Global Leader by the WEF for her work in the area of climate change. Her initiative 'Climate Warrior' collaborates with grassroot climate change activities for sustainable living practices including garbage segregation, rainwater harvesting, recycling and upcycling.

She is also the National Advocate for SDGs with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

"From the beginning of my career, I have tried that I do such stories that can make our society better and positively change the thinking of the people, I am trying to do similar things off-screen also and somewhat I want to be part of a process that leaves a better environment, a better society and a better planet for the future generations," she said.

On what it took to play a journalist in 'Bhakshak', she said media is the fourth pillar of "our society and it is a job of integrity and courage." This job requires searching for truth in a world of lies and it requires a lot to take the truth to the people.

"It felt great to play the role of a journalist and I felt we belong to the same fraternity and the same ecosystem but I had never realised you need a lot of passion and in-depth study to do journalism," she said.

Pednekar said there is a need to democratise films and latest technologies such as artificial intelligence can play a key role in that.

"We are living in an era of artificial intelligence which is very disruptive and it is going to change the world in a big way. But it is necessary to use it responsibly. I strongly believe it can democratise our films and our stories because it can give a big boost to productivity and remove the mediocrity,"  she said.

"Will it take over human jobs? May be it will to some extent, but new kinds of jobs will also get created. I believe we could not achieve many things visually but those things can be done with AI. For example, you can see my flying and I may not need even a harness because AI will do that job.

"Another reason I feel AI will democratise films because it has not become corrupt as of now, AI is not regressive. Whatever we feed into the machine, it will do that job, I am sure it will create a more equal world,"she said.

Having played different kinds of characters that advocated pressing social causes in all her movies, Pednekar said she would definitely like to work in a movie that talks about climate change.

It is surprising that only a few movies have been made in India and globally on climate change, probably because still many people think it is not happening and even if it is happening it will have its impact two or three generations later, she said.

"Whatever that is happening today, be it rising emission levels, water crisis in different parts of the world, lack of nutritious food, air pollution, all of that is climate change and we all are witnessing that. Extreme cold, extreme heath, floods, unseasonal rains that we all are facing is climate change, I always feel that if you love your family and yourself, please do something for the planet. You won't be there if this planet is gone,"she said.

"It is a great honour to represent India here at Davos. I always feel relieved when I go to sleep at night while thinking that I did something good today that had some positive impact. After coming here and meeting so many global leaders who want to make it a better world and being part of that community gave me immense satisfaction. I have learnt a lot here and now I feel it is time to act on those learnings".

Pednekar said she would definitely want to work in Hollywood films but she would never leave doing Indian films.

"I feel art should have no language or geographic boundaries. I want to represent my culture at international level as I am a proud Indian and a very patriotic person. My country and our films will always remain inside me," she said. PTI BJ ANU ANU