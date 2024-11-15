IAC pushes for adoption of auto LPG as 'Net Zero Hero'

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC), a nodal body for the promotion of LPG as an auto fuel in the country, has urged the government and OEMs to adopt auto LPG as a 'net zero hero' as it is cleaner and ore economical fuel alternative.

With LPG Week 2024, organised by the World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) in Cape Town, South Africa, fast approaching, Suyash Gupta, Director General of the IAC, highlighted the transformative environmental and economic benefits of auto LPG, describing it as a 'Net Zero Hero' in the journey toward a cleaner energy landscape in the automotive sector, according to a statement issued by the association.

Running from November 18-22 in Cape Town, LPG Week 2024, hosted by WLGA, will gather global industry leaders to discuss key advancements and regulatory trends in LPG and Autogas.

Representing over 300 companies across 125 countries, WLGA promotes Liquid Gas as a sustainable energy solution through global partnerships.

Highlighting its potential, Gupta said, "Auto LPG emits 20 per cent less CO₂ than petrol, 60 per cent less than diesel, and produces minimal particulate matter (PM) with significantly lower NOx emissions, making it a powerful tool to reduce air pollution and public health issues." Also, auto LPG is about 40 per cent cheaper than petrol, with conversion costs for petrol vehicles around Rs 30,000 - far less than the Rs 3-5 lakh expense of converting to electric vehicles (EVs), he said.

Gupta stressed the advantages of auto LPG for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), stating, "The adoption of auto LPG aligns with the increasing demand for eco-friendly, affordable fuel options as fuel prices soar and environmental consciousness rises. For OEMs, it provides a competitive advantage with lower conversion and infrastructure costs compared to EVs and CNG, while also supporting compliance with India's stricter emission norms".

India's untapped potential in the auto LPG market contrasts sharply with the global scenario, where more than 27 million vehicles use auto LPG and annual consumption exceeds 25 million tonnes.

"Despite the huge success of the Ujjwala Yojana which has improved LPG infrastructure availability in the country and having over 1,500 auto LPG stations, India's usage is only 0.35 million tonnes, underscoring the vast opportunity for expansion," he said.

IAC, a consistent advocate for sustainable fuel alternatives, has engaged closely with policymakers to integrate auto LPG into India's development framework.

His pitch emphasised the need for fiscal policies that incentivise auto LPG use to help achieve India's environmental and economic objectives, the statement added.