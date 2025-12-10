IAN Group to deploy entire entire USD 100 mn IAN Alpha Fund by 2027

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Venture capital platform IAN Group announced the final closure of its USD 100 million, about Rs 871 crore, which its plans to completely deploy in the early-stage startups by 2027, the firm said on Wednesday.

Since its launch, the fund has already invested in 10-12 pioneering startups, many of them led by first-generation founders based across India, including Tier-II and Tier-III cities, IAN Group said in a statement.

"IAN Group has announced the final close of its second VC Fund -- IAN Alpha Fund with USD 100 million. The Fund will invest in early-stage companies, MSMEs with strong founders, solving real problems, leveraging technology and innovation, including those aligned to India's national strategic imperatives," the statement said.

Marquee investors in the IAN Group include government investors such as the DPIIT - Fund of Funds for Startups managed by SIDBI, Self Reliant India Fund, ACE Fund, Odisha Startup Growth Fund, and Agri Sure Fund of Funds Scheme managed by Nabventures, etc.

"While the founder is at the centre of IAN Alpha Fund's thesis, it is critical that technology is leveraged to scale the solution for a large market, both in India and then globally. This fund aims to breed companies that bring a paradigm shift to industry and become global leaders," IAN Group Co-Founder Saurabh Srivastava said.

IAN Group Co-founder Padmaja Ruparel said the IAN Alpha Fund's thesis is to invest and breed innovation solving real problems or building for India's strategic imperatives.

A company authorised spokesperson said 35 per cent of the fund has already been deployed and the timeline for complete deployment is November 2027. PTI PRS TRB