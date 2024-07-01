IARI appoints T R Sharma as director

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on Monday said it has appointed T R Sharma as its new director.

Sharma, who currently serves as Deputy Director General (Crop Science) at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), will take on this role in addition to his existing responsibilities.

The appointment comes as Sharma replaces outgoing director Ashok K Singh. IARI, the country's premier agricultural research body, did not provide details on Singh's next move.

Known for his work in crop science and plant biotechnology, Sharma is expected to lead IARI's efforts in addressing challenges in food security and sustainable farming.

"Collaborative research will be key to tackling the evolving challenges in agriculture," Sharma said in a statement.

IARI, a body under ICAR, plays a crucial role in India's agricultural research and development. The institute's work is particularly significant as India, the world's second-largest producer of wheat and rice, faces increasing pressure to boost farm output amid climate change concerns.

The handover ceremony was attended by senior IARI officials, including joint directors of research, education, and extension, the institute said.

The agriculture sector, which employs nearly half of the country's workforce, has been under stress due to erratic weather patterns in recent years.

Sharma's appointment is seen as part of the government's efforts to enhance agricultural research and innovation to support the farming sector, which contributes about 15 per cent to India's USD 3 trillion economy. PTI LUX ANU ANU