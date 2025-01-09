IARI to host 3-day 'Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela' in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will organise three-day Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela beginning February 24 at its campus in the national capital.

The annual fair, with a theme "Advanced Agriculture - Developed India", likely to see a participation of more than one lakh farmers, entrepreneurs and state officials, from across the country, IARI said in a statement.

The fair will include live demonstration of crops, protected cultivation of flowers and vegetables, potted farming, vertical farming, free soil and water testing, and sale of high yielding seeds/plants.

Various agricultural companies, government and non-government institutions, entrepreneurs and progressive farmers will set up their stalls during the fair.

On this occasion, farmers will also be awarded 'Innovators and Fellows Award', for which applications have been sought from them.

"Farmers should send their applications for this award as soon as possible," IARI added. PTI LUX LUX SHW