IAS officer-turned-IT industry leader Vineet Nayyar dies at 85

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Vineet Nayyar, an IAS officer who made a mark as an IT industry leader, died on Thursday morning in the national capital. He was 85.

Advertisment

Nayyar was the executive vice-chairman of Tech Mahindra and also led HCL Technologies, besides acting as the first chairman of the state-run Gas Authority of India (GAIL).

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared the news of Nayyar's death on the microblogging site X, saying the "bold" Satyam acquisition was spearheaded by Nayyar.

"'I will personally be most grateful to him for his vision in exhorting us to establish Mahindra University, on the campus of the erstwhile Satyam Computer. He provoked us to create what will perhaps be one of the most important legacies of our Group," Mahindra said.

Advertisment

Tech Mahindra's long-time chief executive C P Gurnani called Nayyar as his friend, philosopher, brother, guide and a statesman par excellence and credited him with turning around Satyam-Tech Mahindra.

The company's current chief executive Mohit Joshi said Nayyar was an institution builder and called him a "renaissance man" citing his deep love in literature and fine arts.

Nayyar's last big assignment was helping in the efforts to turn around the debt-saddled IL&FS as the executive vice chairman for nearly 18 months ended in October 2020.

"His strategic vision, vast experience and innovative approach were instrumental in shaping the resolution process at IL&FS," a statement from the company said.

Career bureaucrat-turned-G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant termed the death as tragic and said a generation of civil servants who have left a huge imprint on society is coming to an end and there is a lot to learn from them. PTI AA MR