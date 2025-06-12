IATA expresses shock at Air India plane crash

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) Airlines global body International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday expressed shock at the crash of Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad International Airport.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the accident involving #AI171. Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and crew, their families and loved ones, and those affected by the accident," IATA said in a statement.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents about 350 airlines comprising over 80 per cent of the global air traffic.

Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers in a statement expressed shock and said that he was deeply saddened by the horrific accident of Air India flight AI 171.

"My thoughts and prayers are with passengers, crew, and their families. Our deepest condolences for families and loved ones for all those affected by this tragedy. The entire IndiGo family stands in solidarity and united in spirit." The aircraft crashed into a medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, possibly killing almost everyone on board in one of the country's worst air disasters.

Of the 230 passengers on board, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national. PTI IAS MR