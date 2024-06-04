IATA flags concerns over probe against foreign airlines on GST charges

Dubai, Jun 4 (PTI) Global airlines' grouping IATA on Tuesday raised concerns about an Indian agency probing some foreign carriers with respect to certain charges related to Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has started probes against some of the foreign airlines having operations in India.

At a briefing here, IATA Country Director for India Amitabh Khosla said that for now, 10 foreign airlines have been picked up for investigation and that the move was "unprecedented".

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has submitted a detailed representation to the Indian government on the issue, he told PTI.

The airlines have received notices since October 2023.

Xie Xingquan, Regional Vice President, North Asia and Asia Pacific (ad interim), also mentioned about the GST issue at the briefing on the sidelines of the IATA annual general meeting.

The authority is interpreting the application of the local GST law with respect to the alleged import of service from the head office of foreign airlines in relation to aircraft services made available to the branch office in India.

The costs include those related to aircraft rental, crew and pilot, and maintenance costs. Such costs would need to be cross-charged to the Indian branch so as to be liable to GST under reverse charge.

"Airline's branch offices in India do not play any role in the crucial operations such as contracting for aircraft leased, crew and pilots, fuel and maintenance costs.

"All the operations to and from India are decided, controlled and operated by the airlines' head offices and it is not legally accurate to attribute any strategic and/or operational risks and functions to the branch offices in India," the grouping said.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world. IATA is a grouping of more than 330 airlines that account for over 80 per cent of the global air traffic.