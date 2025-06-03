IATA says there is need for greater certainty on taxation

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Global airlines' grouping IATA on Tuesday said there needs to be greater certainty in India's taxation system, which is very complex.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and airlines are expanding their fleets and networks to meet the rising demand.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said the rate of growth in the Indian aviation market will be higher than China.

Against the backdrop of foreign airlines getting tax notices in recent times, Walsh said the taxation system in India is complex and there needs to be "greater uncertainty".

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents over 350 airlines globally.