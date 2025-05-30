IATA to hold AGM in India after 42 yrs; PM to address delegates on Jun 2

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Global aviation industry leaders will gather for the airlines' grouping IATA's annual general meeting and the world air transport summit in the national capital from June 1 to 3, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to deliver the keynote address to the delegates.

Around 1,700 participants are expected to attend the summit, and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in India for the first time after 42 years.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents about 350 airlines comprising over 80 per cent of the global air traffic.

"IndiGo is the host airline of the event, which was last held in India in 1983. Some 1,700 participants are registered to attend, including industry leaders, government officials and media," IATA said in a release on Friday.

Modi is expected to deliver the keynote address on June 2.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said the grouping is excited to bring the IATA AGM to India after a 42-year gap.

India's place in global aviation has changed dramatically, particularly over the last decade. The country has seen record aircraft orders, impressive growth, and world-class infrastructure developments, he said.

According to IATA, India's aviation industry directly employs 3,69,700 people and generates USD 5.6 billion of GDP.

When indirect, induced and tourism impacts are included, the totals rise to 7.7 million jobs and USD 53.6 billion of GDP (1.5 per cent).

The World Air Transport Summit (WATS), which follows immediately after the AGM, will address key issues facing the aviation industry.

Topics including financial outlook for the airline industry, how India is strategically using aviation to drive development, financing aviation net zero, and the relationship between energy security, renewable energy and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production will be discussed.

Indian carriers -- Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet -- are among the IATA members. PTI RAM SHW