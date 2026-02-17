IBA appoints Gunveena Chadha as Secretary General

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Indian Beverage Association (IBA), the apex body for the non-alcoholic beverage industry on Tuesday announced appointment of Gunveena Chadha as its new Secretary General.

Chadha, prior to joining IBA, served as Deputy Secretary General at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). She has also held leadership roles at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the World Economic Forum (WEF), said an IBA statement.

Commenting on the development President C K Jaipuria said: "We are delighted to welcome Gunveena Chadha as the new Secretary General of IBA. The non-alcoholic beverage industry is navigating a dynamic policy and business environment, and Dr. Chadha brings a rare blend of policy depth and global industry experience. As the beverage sector engages with increasingly complex regulatory and market realities, her leadership will help IBA engage more effectively with policymakers and stakeholders." * * * * Panasonic India launches Co.lab Studio Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) on Tuesday announced launch of Co.lab Studio, a strategic startup studio designed to co-create and integrate scalable lifestyle digital services with startups through Panasonic's AI-powered connected living platform, 'MirAIe'.

Designed as a business-first incubation and integration program, Co.lab Studio focuses on translating startup innovation into deployable services, bundled offerings, and measurable business outcomes.

MirAIe is Panasonic's AI and IoT-enabled connected living platform that brings appliances, devices, and home solutions into a single intelligent ecosystem, enabling smarter and personalised consumer experiences. PTI KRH -- MR