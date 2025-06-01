IBA collaborates with Indian Oil to develop bioenergy, bio-hydrogen sector

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Indian Biogas Association on Sunday said it has signed an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for development of bioenergy and bio-hydrogen sector.

This collaboration seeks to develop and expand the bio-energy sector on the basis of synergies between both organizations, a statement said.

In this association, IOCL and IBA will create a knowledge centre for backing initiatives mutual to both entities and assign resources such as technology, infrastructure, and skilled workforce to boost the expansion of the biofuels industry in India.

The two parties will actively interact with legislators, business executives, industry players, and think tanks to develop knowledge centres.

Programs for training and capacity-building will be the key focus in order to support the biofuels sector.

"At a policy level, IBA is already working with a number of ministries to create regulations that support the biogas, bio-CNG, and renewable energy sectors. To catalyse biogas development, this partnership will facilitate collaboration between central, and state ministries. IOCL and IBA will work to formulate and propose policy incentives for various categories of biofules,” Gaurav Kedia, Chairman, IBA, said.

The MoU also provides for synergy of R&D work ongoing in the area of biofuels with a special emphasis on industry-institute collaboration.

IBA is the first nationwide and professional biogas association for operators, manufacturers and planners of biogas plants, and representatives from public policy, science and research in India.

The association was established in 2011 and revamped in 2015 to promote a greener future through biogas. The association is working with the German Biogas Association to foster the development of the biogas sector in India. PTI KKS ANU ANU