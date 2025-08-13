IBBI amends CPE norms; in-person training mandatory for insolvency professionals from 2026

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The IBBI on Wednesday amended its Continuing Professional Education (CPE) guidelines for insolvency professionals, introducing mandatory in-person learning requirements from 2026.

As per the revised framework, IPs must complete a minimum of 30 credit hours of CPE every calendar year, except in the year of their registration.

The amendments prescribe that at least 40 per cent of total CPE credits be obtained through in-person programmes in 2026, rising to 50 per cent in 2027 and 60 per cent from 2028 onwards.

The obligation will apply even if an "IP will undertake CPE even when his registration is suspended, or he has ceased to have an authorisation for assignment".

CPE credits can be earned through various activities such as workshops, conferences, seminars, training programmes, refresher courses, certificate programmes, conventions, and symposia organised by IBBI, Insolvency Professional Agencies (IPAs) or other approved bodies.

Additional credits may be obtained by publishing articles, delivering lectures, authoring books, or completing higher academic qualifications in relevant areas.

The guidelines also mandate prior approval from the respective IPA before enrolling in CPE programmes conducted by entities other than IBBI or IPAs. IPAs have been directed to process such approvals diligently and in a time-bound manner.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, comes under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.