IBC to establish Rs 390 cr 'Giga Factory Unit' in Bengaluru, production to begin in 9 months

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Lithium-ion batteries manufacturer the International Battery Company (IBC) is set to commence production at its 'Giga Factory Unit' in Bengaluru within nine months, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The project, with an investment of Rs 390 crore, is expected to generate 300 direct employment opportunities, he said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the unit, to be established in collaboration with Mahanagar Gas Ltd at the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) plot in the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), was performed by the Minister, his office said in a release.

Speaking at the event, Minister Patil highlighted that the unit aims to export 20 per cent of its production to the US and EU markets, reflecting the global demand for Karnataka's high-quality manufacturing capabilities.

Advertisment

Currently, IBC produces lithium-ion cells at its 35,000-square-foot facility in South Korea, which are then brought to India to make the finished product.

The first phase of investment at the KIADB ITIR unit will facilitate the first-ever local manufacture of lithium-ion cells in the country. These cells will be used to produce battery packs designed for small mobility solutions, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the release added.

According to Patil, the company plans to subsequently expand its focus to larger mobility applications.

Advertisment

He emphasised that this project will significantly enhance advanced manufacturing capabilities and skill development in Karnataka.

The state government has allocated 10 acres of land near the Foxconn unit for this pioneering initiative, which will also include the production of retrofit batteries in the future, the Minister further said that this venture will boost Karnataka's economy and reduce dependency on imports from China.

Describing the IBC Giga Factory as a landmark project in the green energy and advanced battery manufacturing sectors, he said that it aligns with Karnataka's vision of a tech-driven, sustainable, and inclusive economy.

Advertisment

"IBC's focus on lithium-ion battery production is critical to India's transition to renewable energy. It will enhance energy storage capabilities, contribute to a sustainable future, and integrate advanced engineering with clean energy solutions. By fostering innovation and job creation, this project will serve as a beacon for other industries considering investments in Karnataka," Patil remarked.

"The founders of the company, who were educated in India and trained in Silicon Valley, USA, have prioritised the design and production of batteries. It is commendable that they have designed them to suit Indian conditions," the Minister added. PTI KSU SSK ROH