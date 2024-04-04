IBM and Microsoft collaborate to launch Experience Zone in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 4 (PTI) IBM Consulting and Microsoft on Thursday announced the launch of the IBM-Microsoft Experience Zone in Bengaluru, which is a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

The Experience Zone provides a dedicated space for clients to explore how generative AI, hybrid cloud and other Microsoft products and technologies can accelerate their business transformation journeys and help them gain a strategic advantage, IBM said in a statement.

At the Experience Zone, clients from around the globe and across industries can work with IBM Consulting, in various technology zones, to co-ideate and co-create generative AI-powered solutions that leverage Azure OpenAI Service, Copilot and other Microsoft technologies, it added.

Within the technology stations, clients can explore business solutions for cloud modernisation, data, analytics and advanced AI, customer relationship management, employee experience, finance and operations, IoT and edge, and emerging technology including augmented reality and virtual reality.

The Experience Zone also highlights industry solutions for the government, retail and energy sectors. PTI GMS GMS ROH