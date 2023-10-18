IBM inks 3 pacts with IT Ministry on semiconductor, AI, quantum computing

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) US multinational technology giant IBM on Wednesday inked three pacts with IT Ministry in areas of semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and quantum computing.

The move assumes significance as India is taking decisive steps to position itself in cutting-edge new technologies.

The three MoUs signed were in the areas of semiconductors, AI and quantum computing.

"These are technologies that will shape the future of tech, represents tremendous opportunities for academic, startup and innovation ecosystem, as also the broader opportunity of creating global standard talent," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.