IBM launches its first infrastructure innovation center in India

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) IT company IBM has launched its first infrastructure innovation centre, the Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Centre, within its new India Systems Development Lab campus, the company said on Thursday.

Designed as a collaborative engineering hub, the centre will bring together IBM’s systems architects and infrastructure specialists from ISDL to co-create AI solutions with clients, independent software vendors (ISVs), global system integrators (GSIs), global capability centers (GCCs) and ecosystem partners.

"This Center reflects IBM’s long-term commitment to India and strengthens our ability to design, build, and scale infrastructure solutions locally; tailored to India’s unique market needs while contributing to global innovation," Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia said.

**** Hinduja Group appoints Ramesh Narayanaswamy as group president for digital, data intelligence Conglomerate Hinduja Group has appointed Ramesh Narayanaswamy as Group President for Digital and Data Intelligence, the firm said on Thursday.

The appointment is in line with the group’s focus on digital transformation and continuous advancements to drive innovation and impact at scale.

Prior to joining Hinduja Group, he served as Group Chief Technology Officer at Aditya Birla Capital. He has also held leadership roles at Standard Chartered Bank, Citibank, CIMB Group, Singapore Post, and High Tech Payment Systems, and has worked across India, Malaysia and Singapore.