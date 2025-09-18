IBM partners with Bharatgen to boost AI adoption

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Global tech giant IBM on Thursday announced a tie-up with Bharatgen to advance the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Bharatgen, an IIT-Bombay consortium, will be using its sovereign multimodal and Large Language Models (LLMs), tailored to India's linguistic and cultural landscape, along with IBM's AI expertise in data, governance and model training technology.

The initiative focuses on developing and scaling multimodal and language-specific AI models and expanding their applications across various sectors, including education, agriculture, banking, healthcare, and citizen services, as per a statement.

***** *Medha Servo Drives selects QNX tech for rail projects QNX, a division of BlackBerry Ltd, on Thursday announced that its technology has been selected by Medha Servo Drives, a provider of rail automation and control technologies, as the software foundation for a railway protection system to be deployed across various monorail and metro rail projects in India.

"At the heart of the deployment is Medha’s Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) solution, powered by the QNX OS for safety to enable precise, real-time control of train operations," a release said.

Geared for integration into a range of urban transit systems, the solution supports safe, efficient, and automated train movement across diverse rail environments, the release added.

**** HSBC top execs meet PM Modi Foreign lender HSBC on Thursday said its group chairman Mark Tucker and group chief executive Georges Elhedery met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital this week.

The discussions highlighted India's transformative policy initiatives and HSBC's commitment to supporting the country's global integration, as per a statement.

****** *WNS opens operations hub in Thane Business process management company WNS on Thursday announced that it has opened a 5,000-seat operations hub in neighbouring Thane.

The company has consolidated Mumbai operations into a single, 2.55 lakh sq ft facility, a statement said, adding that the company will continue to retain its office in suburban Vikhroli.