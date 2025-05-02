IBM, TCS partner AP govt to deploy India's largest quantum computer at Quantum Valley Tech Park

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) IBM and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have joined forces with the government of Andhra Pradesh to deploy India's largest quantum computer at the Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati.

This initiative aims to unlock applications capable of quantum advantage in solving practical industry problems that are currently beyond the reach of classical computing.

The Quantum Valley Tech Park -- country's first -- will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation. TCS will assist in creating algorithms and applications to aid Indian industries and academic institutions, according to a company statement.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating that the Quantum Valley Technology Park demonstrates how India's industry and academia will be able to take a significant step forward to make India a global hub in the quantum sector.

"Our National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry; a true centre of innovation and job creation with access to the technology capable of solving some of our country's and the world's most pressing and complex challenges.

"With IBM, TCS, L&T, and other members, the Quantum Valley Technology Park represents how India's industry and academia will soon be able to take an important step forward in accelerating the achievement of the mission's goals," he said.

The government of Andhra Pradesh, through this tech park, aims to establish a vibrant quantum ecosystem that encompasses research, access to quantum computers, and industry applications to create high-end jobs, attract top-tier talent, and draw global investments. "The tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India.

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is partnering with IBM to support the development of algorithms and applications that will help the Indian industry and academia solve some of the nation's most challenging problems," the statement said.

Members of the Quantum Valley Tech Park will have the opportunity to work with TCS to access IBM's cloud-based quantum computers.

TCS will develop quantum use cases across sectors such as life sciences, materials science, supply chain resilience, energy optimisation, cryptography, and sustainable manufacturing. PTI ANK DRR