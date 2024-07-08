IBM to launch GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Tech giant IBM on Monday announced the launch of its GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi which, it said, will enable enterprises, startups, and partners to explore and build generative AI technology.

The centre will accelerate AI innovation, boost productivity and strengthen GenAI expertise in India, the company said in a release.

"As organisations transition from AI experimentation to deployment for adding business value, they often find AI projects too complex or difficult to integrate due to limited skills or expertise," it said.

According to the release, the centre would provide organisations with access to IBM experts and technologies geared to help build, scale and accelerate adoption of enterprise-grade AI.

The centre is built on InstructLab, a new technology jointly developed by IBM and Red Hat for enhancing Large Language Models (LLMs) with a client's own data, and will also take advantage of IBM 'watsonx' AI and data platform and AI assistant technologies.

The GenAI Innovation Center will be a part of the IBM India Software Lab in Kochi, and be managed by IBM's technical experts.

"With access to the latest in generative AI technology, LLMs, case studies, and IBM experts, the centre will nurture a community focused on harnessing the power of generative AI to address societal and business challenges ranging from sustainability, public infrastructure, healthcare education, and inclusion," IBM said.