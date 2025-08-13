IBM to support Maharashtra in developing quantum computing initiative

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Global tech giant IBM on Wednesday said it will support Maharashtra in developing its quantum computing initiative.

The US-headquartered company having a presence in the western state also signed a letter of intent with the Maharashtra government to identify opportunities of support for the state's quantum initiatives, as per a statement.

IBM will offer expertise, which Maharashtra may use to help craft its own quantum initiative, and also contribute to the development of the state's quantum ecosystem through workshops and other skills development efforts.

"Through our collaboration with IBM, we will harness quantum innovation to transform lives, while building a skilled talent pool to democratise its benefits and make them accessible to every citizen of the state," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The company's general manager for Asia Pacific Hans Dekkers said the effort should be seen as a commitment to help Maharashtra build its own vibrant quantum ecosystem.

IBM India and south Asia's Managing Director Sandip Patel welcomed the opportunity to engage with the state government on advancing quantum computing skills.

Fadnavis on Wednesday inaugurated the tech major's client experience centre at a new facility in the country's financial capital which is designed to support Indian enterprises' use of AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing.

The centre will serve as a place where experts from the company and partners can create solutions for India's business challenges. It will also have solutions and services from the company's AI portfolio, including the watsonx platform, data and automation, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, and consulting-led transformation.