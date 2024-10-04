IBR launches 3D Selfie Science Museum in NCR

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The India Book of Records (IBR) on Friday announced the launch of a 3D Selfie Science Museum, billed as India’s first, at Faridabad near here.

The 3D Selfie Science Museum offers an engaging and interactive way to understand science, allowing visitors of all ages to explore scientific concepts enjoyably, IBR said in a statement.

IBR announced the launch of the museum at at IBR International Convocation in which record holders and achievers from India and abroad participated.

* * * * Kamah Hotels inks USD 70 mn deal with Wyndham Hotels *Kamah Hotels & Resorts on Friday said it has signed a USD 70 million deal with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to develop four properties in India and Dubai.

Under the deal, one new hotel in Dubai and three resorts in India will be developed.

Dinesh Yadav, Managing Director of Fine Acers Group & GBR said the first set of properties will be located in Dubai, Coorg, Jawai and Udaipur with further expansions planned in global destinations like North America, Australia and Europe, as well as prominent Indian locations such as Goa, Lonavala, and Dharamshala," he added.

India and the UAE are among major growth markets for the global hospitality industry with increasing tourist arrivals.