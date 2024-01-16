IBS Software acquires Above Property Services in Rs 747 cr deal

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) In a significant move to further enhance its presence in the global travel industry, Thiruvananthapuram Technopark-based IBS Software on Tuesday announced its acquisition of Above Property Services (APS®), a pioneering hotel and travel technology provider.

The deal, valued at USD 90 million (Rs 747 crore), marks a strategic step for IBS Software in solidifying its position in the hospitality market and amplifying its brand strength.

The acquisition aligns with IBS Software's ambitious expansion plans within the hospitality sector, according to an official statement issued by the company here.

This move is expected to further boost IBS Software's capabilities in providing Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to the travel industry on a global scale.

The strategic acquisition will enable IBS Software to provide the only unified platform in the hospitality industry for seamlessly managing the entire customer journey from booking to fulfillment for the global hotel chain, resort, and gaming markets, the statement said.

The move will significantly expand the company's offering with the addition of cutting-edge CRS (Central Reservation System), PMS (Property Management System) and RMS (Revenue Management System) solutions.

"With this acquisition, IBS Software adds Call Center and Demand-side (stored and third-party inventory) solutions to its already established booking engine and distribution platform used by over 36,000 hotels worldwide, including many of the world’s largest and best-known hotels and resorts", the statement said.

The US-based APS was founded in 2012 by Aaron Shepherd, an industry pioneer who developed a number of the world's leading hospitality PMS and CRS solutions.

The company was established to completely reinvent hotel software from the ground up, offering a revolutionary cutting-edge unified platform optimized for the hotel enterprise sector.

Aaron Shepherd, Founder and CEO of APS, said IBS Software and APS both recognise the crucial need to accelerate next-level transformation in travel and hospitality to create unparalleled value for its clients.

Today's news gives APS customers the stability and resources of a large, multi-national travel leader and will give IBS Software clients and partners access to the most modern and comprehensive modular solution in the industry, ushering in a new era of growth and propelling them to new heights", Shepherd is quoted as saying in the statement.

V K Mathews, Founder and Executive Chairman of IBS Software, said APS is a "true disruptor" in the travel tech industry.

"This acquisition will significantly enhance IBS Software's offerings in hospitality, expanding our market reach and win market share in multiple segments, including medium to large hotel chains as well as luxury, resort and gaming customers," Mathews said. PTI TGB TGB ROH