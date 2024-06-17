IBS Software announces appointment of new CEO

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 17 (PTI) IBS Software, a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, has appointed Somit Goyal as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Somit succeeds Anand Krishnan, who served as CEO of IBS Software since 2018, the company said in a statement here on Monday.

It said Goyal brings a wealth of experience in the enterprise software sector, having held leadership roles at globally renowned companies such as Microsoft, SAP, Oracle and AOL.

During his 11-year tenure at Microsoft, Somit held several leadership roles across strategy, operations, sales and customer success.

In his last role, he managed the global sales of Microsoft’s Modern Work cloud business, and before that, Somit served as the Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft's Public Sector business worldwide, the statement said.

Somit also conceived and established the Customer Success function at Microsoft, an area of growing importance for IBS Software as it continues to expand globally.

Most recently, Somit served as President and COO of Pluralsight, a SaaS company, where he oversaw product, engineering and GTM functions, it added.