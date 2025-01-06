IC814 Captain Devi Sharan retires from AI after 40 years

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) After flying for four decades, Devi Sharan, the captain of the ill-fated Indian Airlines flight IC814, has retired from the airline.

Sharan, who turned 65, operated a Dreamliner aircraft from Melbourne to Delhi on January 4. It was his last flight.

In a message, Sharan thanked his friends and colleagues at Air India for a very memorable and glorious career. He also thanked passengers over the years for giving him the opportunity to fly them.

A video montage of his days with the airline along with the message was posted by Air India on social media with the title ''The Sky Bows, The Runway Salutes The Captain of IC814'.

"As I embark on the golden chapter of my life, I look forward to making more memories with my family and friends," Sharan said.

The retirement age for a commercial pilot is 65 years.

On July 31, 2023, while recalling the hijack episode, Sharan had said, "I had to live to save others" and that he dealt with terrorists who were well-versed with aviation terminologies.

Indian Airlines flight IC814 from Kathmandu to Delhi was hijacked on December 24, 1999 and when the aircraft cruising at 26,000 feet, Sharan had noticed a person onboard wearing a monkey cap and holding a hand grenade and a revolver in his hands.

From then, most of the nearly 180 passengers of the ill-fated plane had a harrowing time for eight days as the aircraft stopped at Amritsar, Lahore, Dubai and Kandahar. And one of the passengers was also killed.

Indian Airlines was merged with Air India in 2007. PTI RAM DR