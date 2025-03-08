ICA-AP prez calls for establishing more women cooperatives in India

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) International Cooperative Alliance Asia and Pacific (ICA-AP) President Chandra Pal Singh Yadav on Saturday pitched for establishing more women cooperatives in India to generate employment and provide equal participation opportunities.

Speaking at an International Women's Day function in Delhi attended by over 200 women delegates from across the country, Yadav advocated introducing cooperatives as a subject at the school level to educate youth about the sector's growth potential.

"In some professions, women are far ahead than men, which clearly shows the rapid advances made in women empowerment," he said during the event, which focused on this year's theme 'Accelerate Action'.

Yadav also stressed the need to increase women's membership and leadership in cooperatives while appreciating the new Multi-State Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill's provision for two women representatives on boards of multi-state cooperatives, according to a statement.

National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) Vice-President Bijender Singh urged to develop effective action plans to tackle gender discrimination in cooperatives.

NCUI Chief Executive Sudhir Mahajan highlighted the organisation's initiatives, including NCUI Haat in Delhi, which has empowered lesser-known cooperatives and self-help groups by providing a selling platform.

There is a growing demand for similar Haats in other states, he added.

NCUI's Incubation Centre has trained over 2,000 women who have improved their living conditions and trained others to establish entrepreneurial ventures, Mahajan said.

Several women, including Sridevi Kripasankar, Mumtaz Patel, Alpaba V Chudasama, Sangita Sadhu, Poonam Nara, Trupti Khanna and Alpa Ben Ramani, were felicitated for their contributions. PTI LUX BAL BAL