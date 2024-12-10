ICAI inaugurates research hub at CoE Hyderabad

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Tuesday said it has set up a state-of-the-art research hub at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) Hyderabad.

Advertisment

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has appointed Nupur Pavan Bang as the Director and Dean of CoE.

The Centre will conduct in-depth studies on Union and state Budgets, financial literacy, the role of chartered accountants in policymaking and good governance with ease of doing business, among other subjects, the ICAI said in a statement.

Further, insights from these research initiatives will be shared with the government, reinforcing ICAI's commitment to become a trusted partner in national progress and development, it added.

Advertisment

"Through state-of-the-art research, development, and innovation facilities, ICAI aims to produce impactful research that will help in policymaking, strategic decision making, cultivating professional excellence, creating rewarding opportunities for students and professionals globally and supporting the upskilling and reskilling of ICAI members, students, employees, government officials and other stakeholders," ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said.

At present, ICAI has two centres of excellence in Hyderabad and Jaipur and is planning to inaugurate the third in Kolkata in January 2025.

Also, ICAI is planning to open eight more CoEs across the country in the next three years fostering research, innovation, and skill-building.

Advertisment

ICAI is a statutory body set up by an Act of Parliament. The institute functions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

With around 9.85 lakh students and over 4 lakh members, ICAI is the largest professional accountancy body in the world. PTI HG TRB