ICAI launches GPT-driven platform having annual reports of 5,000 listed cos for members

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI has launched an artificial intelligence-driven platform having annual reports of around 5,000 listed companies for the 2023-24 fiscal year that will help its members to carry out complex financial analysis with more ease.

The CA GPT-Industry Forum integrates about 5,000 listed companies' annual reports and allows chartered accountants to access and analyse financial data with unprecedented ease, ICAI said in a release on Monday.

"The reports, covering a wide spectrum of industries, are now seamlessly integrated into over 70 GPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformers) across various industries, empowering professionals to perform complex financial analysis with a single click," the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said. PTI RAM TRB