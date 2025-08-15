ICAI plans to set up centre of excellence in J&K;

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), which held its three-day council meeting in Pahalgam, plans to set up a centre of excellence in Jammu and Kashmir.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda said that in the aftermath of the recent incident, the council members' presence in Pahalgam is a message of resilience, unity and hope.

In a terror attack in Pahalgam, 26 people were killed on April 22.

According to a release on Friday, the 445th council meeting of the ICAI was held in Pahalgam from August 12 to 14.

Addressing the council, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government and ICAI can collaborate across various areas, the release added.

"In line with our commitment to strengthen research, innovation and skill-building, ICAI plans to establish a Centre of Excellence in Jammu & Kashmir," the release said.

ICAI has more than 4.5 lakh members. PTI RAM BAL BAL