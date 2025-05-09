ICAI postpones intermediate, final exams

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed its final, intermediate and post qualification examinations that were scheduled to be held from May 9 to 14.

In a public announcement, ICAI said the examinations have been postponed "in view of the tense and security situation in the country" and that the revised dates will be announced in due course.

An official said 55,666 students were to take the final examinations and 1,02,378 students were to take the intermediate examinations.

"... and security situation in the Country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed," the notice said. PTI RAM DR